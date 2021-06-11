Melissa Wilson is offering a mobile approach to selling baked goods with her new business On The Go Baking Co.

Wilson said she and her family recently moved to State College, where she brought her mobile bakery business.

The bakery opened on May 28, according to Wilson.

“Some favorites from the trailer have to be the gourmet caramel apples,” Wilson said.

As of right now, Wilson said she is in charge of all operations within the bakery.

The bakery's only "set" hours are from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in front of Hairlines by Leanne on West College Avenue, according to Wilson.

However, Wilson said her business hours are dependent on the weather.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College announces events for its Pride week State College announced a list of events for its Pride week, beginning Friday with a Pride p…