On Wednesday, downtown State College store Growing Tree Toys announced a merger with The Animal Kingdom Children’s Store, whose lease is ending and will not be renewed in June 2022, according to a release.

The Animal Kingdom will integrate into the Growing Tree Toys current location at 202 S Allen Street and still be represented in signage and merchandise.

The current shared website will remain the same.

The Animal Kingdom, currently located at 103 S Allen Street, shifted its hours Monday for the physical store — which will now be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, according to the release.

Online orders and pickups will still be available seven days a week.

Owner Lindsay Williamson is “looking forward” to facilitating the merger and said the new combined business will “be laser focused on offering the finest in product, in-store experience and customer service,” according to the release.

Jennifer Heller, Growing Tree Toys store manager, said “product selection will be the best of the best,” according to the release.

The store will sell “specialty toys, books and gifts.”

Masks are required to shop in both stores.

