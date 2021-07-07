The Downtown State College Improvement District, a partnership among many businesses in the city, announced a section of Calder Way will be available to pedestrians for a walkway and "lighting experience" starting July 15.

According to a release, “Calder WalkWay” between Fraser and Pugh Streets will be closed to vehicles Thursday through Saturday from 6-11 p.m.

During this time, the WalkWay will host additional outdoor seating, lighting attractions, family movies and public art displays. The Improvement District is also searching for local artists to compete in a “backdoor art competition.”

LeeAnne Jeffries, executive director of the Improvement District, said in the release that she is looking forward to facilitating “an engaging, creative, and interactive outdoor space that the entire community and visitors alike will enjoy.”