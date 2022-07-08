The Downtown State College Improvement District has recently won a Townie Award for the Calder Walkway Lighting Experience at the 35th annual Townie Awards gala in Harrisburg, according to a recent release.

The Townie Awards gala was hosted by the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, an organization which recognizes communities and individuals for their projects and events which help to revitalize their communities, according to the release.

The DSCID was one of almost 200 organizations in attendance and one of twelve organizations to win an award, with its award in ‘Physical Improvements and Design: Public Space Improvements', the release said.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized for the hard work and collaborative efforts that went into this beautification process,” Lee Ann Jeffries, executive director of DSCID, said in the release.

The Calder Walkway Lighting Experience is a lighting attraction between Fraser and Pugh Street on Calder Way in downtown State College. The attraction hosts family movie nights, a community vegetable garden and public art, according to the DSCID website.

More information regarding the Calder Walkway Lighting Experience can be found at the DSCID website linked here.

