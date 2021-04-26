The Downtown State College Improvement District will host a weekend Art and Garden Walk on Friday, April 30 through Saturday, May 1.

Representing over 350 businesses in State College, the Downtown State College Improvement District has a variety of activities to incorporate local businesses and artists in State College, according to a press release.

The Art and Garden Walk will include an art walk, a community-painted flower display, and a chalk mural made by the art club at State College Area High School.

Attendees can also purchase a flower kit for $5 to decorate and return to The Makery or Downtown State College Improvement District office. These decorated flowers will be “planted” downtown to produce a community garden art installation.

According to a press release, all events will follow social distancing guidelines and coronavirus restrictions.

