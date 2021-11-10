Downtown State College Improvement District announces 2nd annual Light Up Downtown event

The Downtown State College Improvement District announced Wednesday its second annual Light Up Downtown event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 18, starting by decorating the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza with holiday lights.

Other Light Up locations include the evergreen at the Allen Street Gates, Calder Way, Locust Lane and Centennial Walkway, according to a DSCID release.

Starting at 5 p.m., Santa will arrive on an Alpha fire truck, the release said. Families can take photos with Santa and get free hot cocoa and popcorn — other activities like drawing and making balloon animals will also take place at this time, according to the release.

A dance performance will signal the start of the timed holiday light show at the plaza and Calder WalkWay.

Free trolley rides will be available throughout the duration of the event, as well as on Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11. A few “lucky children” will be able to ride the trolley with Santa to help light up the town, according to the release.

Light Up Downtown will be on display from Nov. 18 through January 2, 2022, according to the DSCID website.

