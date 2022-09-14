The downtown State College Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Hoagies announced its permanent closure Monday after 14 years of operation, according to a Facebook post.

The post, authored by the owner Ben Lippincott, said the business on 119 S. Pugh St. was the longest tenant on the corner of Pugh and Calder street.

Lippincott said Bradley’s has also "persevered" through “personal and professional tragedies” and “the ever-changing nature of State College."

“However, the balance of personal/professional life events were knocked ‘out of sync’ with all the disruptions that the pandemic caused,” Lippincott said. “To the hundreds of characters that have been a part of Bradley’s on Pugh Street: I thank you with the deepest sincerity.”

The business’ locations on North Atherton and the seasonal location at Medlar Field which serves the State College Spikes’ games remain open.