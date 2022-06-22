Downtown State College will host a weekly concert series titled “Live After 5” beginning on June 29, according to the Downtown State College website.

The “Live After 5” event will take place Wednesday nights at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. until Sept. 7, according to its website.

Musical acts composed of local artists, including Anchor & Arrow, Pure Cane Sugar, Corner Brothers, and several others, according to its website.

The only day of the summer the series will not take place is July 13 due to the 2022 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts taking place at the same time.

More information on Live After 5 and a list of the 2022 lineup can be found here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College receives $1.1 million for new bicycle paths The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has given State College $1.1 million to build …