After being located in McAllister Alley for 44 years, Douglas Albert Gallery will relocate to 122 E. College Ave. — the former location of People’s Nation in downtown State College.

Douglas Albert said via email the new place will be “larger” and an arguably "better location.”

“Almost three times the size, the Douglas Albert Gallery will be showcasing the best in original art and American crafts by both national and internationally renowned [artists],” Albert said. “Along with hopefully an expanded selection of art and fine crafts created by the many talented artists from Pennsylvania.”

The gallery will stop operating in its McAllister Alley location on Saturday, and Albert said he hopes to open the new location “on or before May 1.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Pride March and Rally postponed due to inclement weather Due to approaching inclement weather on Friday, the Pride March and Rally will be postponed …