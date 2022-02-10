Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center was removed from an alleged medical malpractice lawsuit Tuesday following an order from U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane.

The order came from a stipulation to dismiss Penn State from the lawsuit filed Feb. 3.

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center was sued Oct. 29 by Larry Riley Jr., who resides in Florida, after his father, Larry Riley Sr., died in 2019 due to alleged medical malpractice, court documents said.

Andrew Hench, a registered nurse, administered 100 mg of Labetalol after Riley Sr. was prescribed 20 mg, which allegedly resulted in Riley Sr.'s death, according to court documents.

According to court documents, charges were filed against Hench, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Holy Spirit Hospital of the Sisters of Christian Charity Inc. — which is known as Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

Before the dismissal order, the medical center was charged with survival action vicarious liability, survival action corporate negligence, wrongful death action and punitive damages, according to court documents.

According to the order, any claims against Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center "shall be discontinued and ended without prejudice."

However, the stipulation did not dismiss any other defendants from the lawsuit, court documents said.

"The sole purpose of this Stipulation is to discontinue and end all claims against Penn State only," court documents said. "This Stipulation will not and does not dismiss any other defendant from this matter and may not be cited or offered as a defense to any claim against the defendants remaining in this action."

Riley Sr. was transferred to Geisinger Holy Spirit and Penn State Health’s Intensive Care Unit on Dec. 23, 2019 — where he was diagnosed with nosocomial pneumonia, acute chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute chronic renal failure, obstructive sleep apnea and generalized debility, as well as hypoxemic respiratory failure, according to court documents.

At 7:44 p.m. on the night he was transferred, Riley Sr. was intubated, and Physician’s Assistant Melissa Davis ordered 20 mg of Labetalol — a medication used to lower blood pressure — to ease his hypertension.

At around 8 p.m., Hench allegedly administered 100 mg of Labetalol to Riley Sr., and 52 minutes later, Riley Sr. was pronounced dead.

Hench was charged with survival action, wrongful death action and punitive damages, court documents said.

The lawsuit is in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania under U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane.

