Discovery Space is bringing marine life to State College this summer. The science center's exhibit will feature aquatic animals and marine ecosystems.

The exhibit will feature a 100-gallon saltwater tank, which will hold a variety of fish species, shrimp, sea snails and sea stars, and it will offer guests a view of the aquarium in a “lab-like setting,” according to the center.

The marine life educator at Discovery Space, Devin Hennigan will be in charge of looking after the exhibit.

Hennigan said the marine life exhibit will evolve over the next few months and events will be planned with social distancing guidelines in mind.

Ismaiel Szink, the education manager at Discovery Space, said the exhibit will help promote marine life education.

Discovery Space has not yet announced the specific date of the exhibit's opening.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

New health food restaurant to open in former Salud Juicery location Less than four months after Salud Juicery permanently closed its doors, a new health food re…