Crumbl Cookies will open its first store at 19 Colonnade Way in State College, where the former Jos. A. Bank was located.

Known for its changing menu and unique cookie flavors, according to the cookie company's website, it offers four to five different flavors every week joined by its award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie.

Its most recent menu was the 4th of July menu, featuring six new flavors inspired by the celebration, according to the company's website.

Founded in Logan, Utah in 2017, according to the company's website, Crumbl Cookies has now expanded to over 36 states and has opened more than 300 bakeries, with the State College store joining the more than dozen Crumbl Cookies stores in Pennsylvania.

According to a Crumbl Cookies representative, the store is in the very early stages of development and more information about its opening date will be available in September.

