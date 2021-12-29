Department of Health's coronavirus testing site in State College to change locations

Centre County announced Tuesday during the Board of Commissioners meeting that the Department of Health’s coronavirus testing site for the public will move locations in the new year.

The testing site will reopen on Jan. 4 at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority located at 253 Transfer Road in State College. This site will operate with its regularly scheduled hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The coronavirus testing site is currently located at the Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center, at 183 Shiloh Road. The last available time for testing at this location is from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

