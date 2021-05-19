Amid ongoing vote counting, Democrat Ezra Nanes, director of business development in account management at AccuWeather, declared victory in the primary election for the State College mayoral position in a statement Wednesday night, saying he is "deeply honored."

With 26.09% of Centre County turning out to vote and roughly 2,000 votes yet to be counted, Nanes has received 1,568 votes, compared to Democrat Jim Leous's 815 votes, according to the latest election data update Tuesday night. This equates to 65.8% of votes for Nanes and 34.5% for Leous.

Leous, who is finishing his third term on the State College Area School Board, called Nanes Tuesday night to offer congratulations and support, according to the statement.

Nanes' platform seeks to increase representation and "empower" the voices of marginalized communities in the State College area in order to make the borough "just and equitable" for all inhabitants.

"When we bring new voices to the table — empower voices that have not been heard before — we all benefit from a valuable diversity of perspective," Nanes said in the statement. "We are enriched by an appreciation of our neighbors of differing backgrounds and lived experiences from us."

With no current Republican nominees in the State College mayoral race, Nanes will likely succeed incumbent Ron Filippelli, current interim mayor, in the general election on Nov. 2.

"Our community spoke with resounding clarity and unity of purpose to affirm the most fundamental part of our vision — that all people be loved, valued and respected for who they are, be protected, have access to representation and to the resources of our community and that every person has the same right of self-determination accorded to each of us," Nanes said in the statement.

