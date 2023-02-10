Inside of the Centre County Courthouse, sheltered from the Jan. 17 cold and the clouds blanketing Bellefonte, Amber Concepcion was sworn in as Centre County Commissioner. She’s the county’s first female commissioner in 19 years.

Concepcion replaced former Commissioner Michael Pipe, who served on the board for 11 years. Pipe stated his resignation in December 2022 to accept the position of deputy chief of staff for public safety for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration.

Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins and Concepcion will seek election as a team this year, according to a release.

“There’s definitely a lot to learn,” Concepcion said. “[I’m] trying to get a really strong sense of what all of the programs are within the county and how they operate and how they’re funded, and the extent to which citizens in different parts of the county are relying on various programs.”

Higgins, who’s been serving on the board since January 2016, said he thinks Concepcion is a “fabulous addition.”

With the board’s long-standing lack of female representation, Higgins said he “really [enjoys] the perspective.”

“I’m happy to work with women because they get things done, and they’re results-oriented,” Higgins said.

Prior to being a commissioner, Concepcion served on the State College Area School District Board for 11 years, nine of which she was board president.

“She’s been a mainstay for almost a decade,” SCASD Board President Jackie Huff said about Concepcion. “She’s been such a calm and steadying presence on the board and [is] so good at interfacing with the public.”

Concepcion plans to run for reelection as Centre County commissioner during the primary election on May 16. Other candidates who have announced their campaigns for Centre County commissioner include Marie Librizzi and Steve Dershem.

Penn State Assistant Director of Undergraduate Studies and Associate Teaching Professor Lori Bedell said she’s known Concepcion for more than six years. Bedell served on the SCASD Board for one term, from 2017 to 2021, during which Concepcion was president.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Bedell said “there were a lot of people who opposed the idea of remote learning, [and] there were people who didn’t believe COVID was a problem, but Amber was terrific in doing everything she could to just keep the seas steady.”

“We have become very good friends and confidantes,” Bedell said.

During her time on the SCASD Board, Concepcion led many construction projects, including the building of the new State College Area High School and three elementary schools. She also planned ways to evaluate and improve a variety of programs in the district.

The SCASD’s budget — which consists of federal programs, state grants and state block funding — is the only local budget larger than the county’s. As board president, Concepcion managed multi-year budgets and helped the district attain “strong financial stability,” according to a release.

One of the Board of Commissioners’ top priorities when Pipe was president was public safety, and according to Concepcion, it will “continue to need to be a focus.”

The board needs to ensure “stable and predictable funding” for volunteer firefighters and EMS services throughout the county, she said.

“It’s critical… to be able to plan for the future and make sure those services are able to be responsive and meet emergencies adequately,” Concepcion said.

According to Concepcion, while the transition to her new position has “been great,” there have been some bumps in the road, and she anticipates more to come.

One of the biggest challenges, she said, is “getting a sense” of the community’s perception of the services in the county.

“It’s a little more challenging than at the school district,” she said.

At the district level, Concepcion said she had an email list of all of the families, and it was “easy enough” to survey them to figure out what they needed. At the county level, however, she said it’ll likely require “more creative thinking” to gauge people’s needs.

“I will be going out knocking on doors... and talking to people around the community, so that will help give me a sense of what the community’s looking for,” Concepcion said.

She’s been attending county staff meetings and scheduling county facility tours to chat with employees and to “get a lay of the land” in terms of where various county programs are housed.

“I hope people in the county will feel free to reach out to me,” Concepcion said. “I always want to be available for people who have questions or concerns.”

Huff said she believes Concepcion is “an excellent listener.”

“She’s so gracious in listening to anyone,” Huff said. “She doesn’t shrink from offering an opinion different [from] the person she’s talking to, but she does it such that, even if someone’s being combative toward her, she’s trying to offer solutions, not tell anyone that they’re wrong.”

Concepcion grew up in State College and attended State College Area High School. She went on to study political science as a Penn State Schreyer Honors College scholar, then as a graduate student at Georgetown University.

She and her husband, Bien, both attended Penn State; Amber studied political science, and Bien studied film. After completing their undergraduate degrees, they moved to Washington, D.C., where Amber earned her master’s in international politics from Georgetown University.

The couple now runs the business together, with clients all over the country, as well as some in Europe.

They have three children, ages 18, 15 and 12. Amber is also a local Girl Scout leader and said her family likes hiking, kayaking and traveling.

“During the pandemic, I got into sourdough bread baking, just like so many people did, so that’s become a hobby as well,” she said.

Amber said she believes “engaged stakeholders” are able to contribute more when it comes to decision-making, and she aims to “hear from more people” affected by decisions made by the county.

“I certainly want to approach this from a public service perspective, not so much a political perspective.”

