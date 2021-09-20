Mount Nittany Health in State College is "alarmed" over its rising numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations, according to a Friday release.

Mount Nittany Medical Center's average daily coronavirus admission rate grew from 16 positive patients the week of Sept. 6 to 28 the week of Sept. 13.

As of Friday, Mount Nittany is caring for 42 coronavirus patients, with ages ranging from 19 to 92. It has cared for 76 positive patients since Sep. 1, compared to 15 for the entirety of September 2020.

According to the release, the "vast majority" of inpatients are unvaccinated, with an average age of 58.

Mount Nittany Medical Center continues to not allow visitors and is making "daily decisions to cancel or reschedule elective surgeries and procedures that require an overnight stay."

"As the COVID positive admissions increase, it will be necessary to take additional steps to adjust our services to meet the needs of our patients," the release said.

Mount Nittany Health is offering coronavirus vaccination appointments, which anyone can register for here.

