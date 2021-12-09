Chick-fil-A’s North Atherton Street location to move forward with expansion approval

Chick-fil-A on North Atherton Street is set to begin the process of expanding its property after increased traffic delays and safety concerns have garnered the response of local government.

The Patton Township Board of Supervisors held a meeting Wednesday evening where plans to begin expanding the chain restaurant located at 1938 N. Atherton St. includes a second drive-thru lane, expanded kitchen capacity and an entirely renovated interior design.

According to representatives from the Chick-fil-A company corporate office who provided updates on the renovations including Doug Wolfe, the remodel is only a part of a full “reinvestment project” in this region.

According to Wolfe, Chick-fil-A “executes about 15-20 reinvestment projects each year.”

Leading the change in the layout of the restaurant, Chick-fil-A will request a dual drive-thru concept to decrease traffic delays and accidents on the property.

“Prior to COVID, our business was running about 50% [of] overall transactions through the drive-through window,” Wolfe said. “COVID turned [the company] into a period of almost 100% going through the drive-through window. We are still seeing a residual effect of higher than normal drive-through sales.”

Due to zoning regulations, the company’s next step will be to request several variances driven by “concerns of the community,” according to Wolfe, at a Zoning Hearing Board meeting next week.

If the variances are approved, the company will submit development plans for approval in 2022.

According to Wolfe, the company hopes to begin construction by mid-summer, with the restaurant planning to close for 10 weeks during construction.

