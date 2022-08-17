Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery will soon move from its former location at the Nittany Mall to 115 E. Beaver Ave. in downtown State College, according to owner Skye Chang.

The location was previously occupied by Crust and Crumb Cafe, which closed its doors in May after almost two years on Beaver Avenue.

Chew Chew Bun, which was founded in 2019, specializes in "Taiwanese-inspired authentic pastries," according to its website.

Chang said the bakery will reopen in its new location within the next two weeks.

