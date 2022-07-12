On July 9, Preston J. Brindle of Chester County was arrested and charged after a criminal complaint was filed accusing him of assault and strangulation.

Brindle, 19, was arrested on July 9 by Penn State University Police Officer Lisa M. Larkin, who was dispatched to Brumbaugh Hall, which is located in East Halls, at approximately 12:01 a.m. for a domestic violence incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause included in the complaint.

At this time, Larkin contacted the survivor, who said Brindle assaulted her in her residence hall room.

The survivor reported Brindle had become angry with her the previous night while downtown in State College — making “a face he has made in the past when he has hurt her.”

Then, the survivor told Brindle she was going to break up with him to which he responded by telling her she did not have a choice to do so.

The survivor reported trying to walk away, at which point Brindle pulled her by the hair to the ground. She tried to return to her dorm room on campus alone, but she was reportedly followed by Brindle.

Within the survivor’s room, Brindle allegedly prevented the survivor from accessing her room key and phone, and he stopped her from going to the bathroom alone.

According to court documents, Brindle then pinned the survivor’s body to her bed and refused to leave when the survivor told him to.

When the survivor picked up her phone to contact her roommate, Brindle allegedly took the phone and, upon finding an ex-boyfriend’s contact, began to call the ex-boyfriend racial slurs and call the survivor a “whore.”

At one point during the incident, Brindle was on top of the survivor and strangling her by placing his hand around her neck and squeezing as well as placing his hand over her mouth and nose.

During the struggle, Brindle bit the survivor’s fingers and, at one point, “‘forcefully’ digitally penetrated her while saying he was going to ‘get what [he] came for.’”

The survivor reported being able to fight back via kicking and biting. She was able to scream, at which time other residents came to ask what was going on and intervene, forcing Brindle to leave the building.

Witnesses reported Brindle slamming the door shut on the survivor.

The survivor said that during the assault, Brindle said he was going to kill her. She also reported concern that he will kill her or himself in the future.

The survivor had cuts on the inside of her lip, petechial marks on her cheeks and neck, abrasions on her fingers, multiple fingernails broken and reported pain in both sides of her face as a result of the assault, according to court documents.

Brindle attended his preliminary arraignment at 8 a.m. on July 9, which was overseen by Magisterial District Judge Donald M. Hahn, who is also set to oversee Brindle’s preliminary hearing scheduled for July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Brindle was charged with one count of aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion, one count of strangulation [by] applying pressure to throat or neck, one count of strangulation [by] blocking the nose and mouth of the person, one count of unlawful restraint/seriously bodily injury and one count of simple assault.

Monetary bail was set at $115,000. Brindle was unable to post bail, according to court documents, and is therefore currently confined in Centre County prison.

