Champs Downtown announced June 9 it will hold a 2020 Commencement Ceremony "in honor of 2020 graduates" on July 10, according to a social media post.
On Friday, the bar announced A$AP Ferg will perform at the event, which will begin at noon and include an after-party.
"VIP Grad tickets" are now on sale on LineLeap and will be limited to the class of 2020 only, the post said.
The tickets will include a cap and gown, T-shirt, diploma and cocktail. Graduates' names will be called to "walk across the stage" as well.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
President Joe Biden nominates Penn State alumnus to National Institute of Building Sciences leadership
On June 9, President Joe Biden nominated Bill Holloway, a 1982 Penn State architecture alumn…