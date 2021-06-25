Champs Downtown announced June 9 it will hold a 2020 Commencement Ceremony "in honor of 2020 graduates" on July 10, according to a social media post.

On Friday, the bar announced A$AP Ferg will perform at the event, which will begin at noon and include an after-party.

"VIP Grad tickets" are now on sale on LineLeap and will be limited to the class of 2020 only, the post said.

The tickets will include a cap and gown, T-shirt, diploma and cocktail. Graduates' names will be called to "walk across the stage" as well.

