On Sunday, Champs Downtown announced via Twitter its weekly brunches are making a return — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday in State College.

According to Dante Lucchesi, the creative director at Champs Downtown, Sunday brunch originally started in 2018 but was paused in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Brunch was always something we had fun with and took pride in,” Lucchesi said via email. “We always wanted it to be more of a social environment where people could nurse hangovers, recap long weekends and deal with the general anxiety that sometimes [comes] with Sundays.”

Lucchesi said Champs started the brunch again as “part of [its] recovery.”

“We need to start challenging ourselves with growth again and try to get back to where we were pre-pandemic with our programming,” Lucchesi said.

While general brunch will take place every Sunday, Champs will also host a Brunchella — a “brunch day party,” according to Lucchesi — on Feb. 13.

“We have a great DJ from [New York City] set to spin the event. All food items are very approachable,” Lucchesi said. “Plus, we also offer $3 mimosas, $3 brunchboxes and $4 revitalyte bombs.”

For special events like Brunchella, attendees must be 21 or older, but anyone can attend the general brunch on Sundays, Lucchesi said.

The brunch menu — made from scratch — will feature some “uniquely invented” items and match the “adventurous and fun, yet approachable” atmosphere of the brunch, according to Lucchesi.

“The common denominator with all the items on the menu is integrity,” Lucchesi said. “It is important to us that we put out food that we are proud of and meets our restaurant group’s standards of quality.”

Lucchesi acknowledged that much of the inspiration for Champs’ brunch comes from urban brunches in New York City and Philadelphia, as brunch is “considered an event” in New York City and is a “big part of the social scene.”

“Big weekends were always capped with Sunday brunch,” Lucchesi said. “We want to offer that experience to our guests.”

