Chabad of Penn State to hold annual Car Menorah Parade in celebration of Hanukkah season

Chabad of Penn State will hold its annual Car Menorah Parade Nov. 30 to celebrate the 2021 Hanukkah season in the local community.

The parade will depart at 5 p.m. from 443 E. Waring Ave. and will travel downtown on College and Beaver Avenues before ending at 6 p.m. on Old Main lawn with a family-friendly Menorah Lighting and celebration event, the release said.

In addition to the car parade, the Menorah Lighting on Old Main lawn will have music, snacks and prizes for children.

Chabad has held the worldwide Hanukkah parade and celebration since 1973, and this year, the event is anticipated to reach over 8 million people around the world, according to the release.

The organization will also erect dozens of large Menorahs in ceremonies across the state, in addition to distributing more than 32 million Hanukkah candles and 350,000 at-home Hanukkah kits, the release said.

Individuals interested in participating in the Car Menorah Parade in State College can register their vehicle and find more information here.

