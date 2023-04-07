Two years ago, the United Health Foundation found that 5.5% of Pennsylvanians — over 700,000 citizens — lacked health insurance.

For the last 20 years, Centre Volunteers in Medicine has worked to combat medical inequity, to provide underinsured and uninsured members of the community with health care procedures at no cost.

CVIM celebrated its 20th anniversary on Feb. 10.

The center serves “approximately 1,000 patients each year,” Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement for CVIM Marianne Hazel said.

CVIM is able to provide community members with dental, medical and behavioral health services to Centre County community members who are below a certain income threshold.

At CVIM, many of the medical professionals volunteer their time in addition to their “day job,” according to Mark Stephens, a volunteer physician.

Balancing work from daily jobs and volunteer work at CVIM can be a “juggling act,” Stephens said. Though he has to “carve into personal time,” he said “it is well worth it.”

However for some, giving back to the community is a part of the responsibilities that come with being a medical professional.

“I have always been involved with some sort of free clinic or underserved care,” Stephens said. “For me, it's a pretty solemn responsibility to give back to the community.”

Other volunteers at CVIM joined the team to stay refreshed on “basic skills,” Barry Stein, a volunteer oral surgeon for CVIM, said.

When Stein retired from his private practice, he wasn’t ready to stop medicine altogether and said he wanted to keep his oral surgery skills sharp.

For Stein, CVIM provided him with the opportunity to stay involved in the medical community and help others in the community.

“There is such a need, and our work is just a drop in the bucket,” Stein said.

Volunteering for CVIM is more than a gift to those who are underinsured in Centre County — it benefits the community as well, Hazel said.

“Ultimately, when our patients are healthier, it strengthens our community as a whole,” Hazel said.

CVIM was one of the main coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts in State College. The organization was able to distribute over 47,500 vaccines, according to Hazel.

“CVIM was the lynchpin for COVID-19 vaccines in the area,” Stephens said. “CVIM really stepped up to the plate.”

Stein said providing the community with free health care services is rewarding for the volunteers as well.

“Volunteering is a whole different mentality — it’s a labor of love. We need this, we walk out of there feeling so appreciative,” Stein said.

With local donations, legacy gifts and funding from the Mount Nittany Medical Center, CVIM will relocate to a larger facility in State College later this year, which is “almost double the capacity,” Hazel said.

The facility is expected to have more modern equipment and provide divisions to welcome more patients.

“Growth is always important when done thoughtfully, and that is what is being done here,” Stephens said.

CVIM is excited to “not only serve more patients but create a more welcoming environment,” Hazel said. She said staff and volunteers at the center hope to continue “building around a culture of caring” for years to come.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Journalism ‘suffers’ with university interference, without student media independence When Jessica Huseman transferred to Southern Methodist University more than 10 years ago to …