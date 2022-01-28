Centre Volunteers in Medicine announced Thursday its new $10 million capital campaign, Building for a Healthier Future, for a new Centre County facility.

Cheryl White, CVIM's executive director, was the keynote speaker for the media event, and Pennsylvania Senator Jake Corman and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff also spoke at the event.

So far, the campaign has reached $6,082,000 of its $10 million goal, with Sept. 30, 2022 as the targeted completion date, CVIM said.

The $10 million dollars will help meet the space needs of Centre County's uninsured population, according to the release.

In addition, the funds will allow the new space to offer more than 11,000 square feet of exam and office space compared to CVIM's current 6,700 square-foot facility.

White said CVIM hopes to move into the new space in late fall this year.

