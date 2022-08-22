The Centre Region Council of Governments was designated "SolSmart Silver" for advancing solar energy growth, according to a release from the Centre Regional Planning Agency.

The designation recognizes the Centre Region for "taking bold steps to encourage solar energy growth and remove obstacles to solar development," the release said.

According to the release, SolSmart awards communities with Gold, Silver or Bronze status based on the actions they take towards making solar energy more accessible. Centre Region is one of 20 designees in Pennsylvania and 450 designees in the nation.

“I’m excited about the recent growth of solar power in the Centre Region. So much of it is

sparked by COG,” Betsy Whitman, the Chair of COG’s Climate Action and Sustainability

Committee said. “Last fall COG partnered with Solar United Neighbors (SUN), a national

organization that helps communities set up Solar Co-Ops, to educate and negotiate a group discount for interested homeowners."

As a SolSmart designee, Centre Region COG has helped solar companies reduce cost of installations and reduce the time it takes to install solar energy systems, the release said.

