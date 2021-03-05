The Centre Region Council of Governments released a survey to gauge the public's opinions on how to better sustainability in Centre County, according to a release.

The survey launched March 3 and will be available until April 30 to those who live, work or study in the Centre Region, which includes the State College Borough as well as College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton Townships.

According to the release, those who fill out the survey are eligible to win a free energy audit, $1,000 solar electric voucher or a $100 gift card.

According to the statement, the survey takes around 15 minutes and responses are anonymous. The survey can be found here.