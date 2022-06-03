Pride Flag outside State College Municipal Building

An LGBTQ+ Pride flag billows outside the State College Municipal Building in State College, Pa. on Monday, June 7, 2021. In commemoration of Pride Month each June, the borough places such memorabilia, recognizing its LGBTQ+ citizens.

 Jeremiah Hassel

For National Pride Month, the Centre LGBTQA Support Network is selling “rainbow cards" that come with special deals and discounts for local businesses, according to the group’s website.

The cards are $10 and are sold at 3 Dots Downtown, Webster’s Bookstore Cafe, the Downtown State College Improvement District and Chumley’s. Venmo, check or cash can be used.

The second annual celebration for Pride in State College will return June 11, which will include a Pride Ride parade and an afterparty at the Sidney Friedman Parklet on Fraser Street.

