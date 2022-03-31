The Centre LGBTQA Support Network hosted a Transgender Day of Visibility event at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Allen Street Gates in downtown State College.

CLSN members Kerry Wiessmann and Katie Nurmi said the process of planning the event started about two weeks ago after State College Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility in the borough.

Wiessmann, the chair of the CLSN board, said after the proclamation, she and the other organization members said “OK, we got to get out there and make sure people know that in some fun, affirming way.”

“There’s all kinds of condemnation and judgment that people want to have about other people,” Wiessmann said. “It’s really important for us to raise awareness, both about trans people and non-binary people, and help them to have the same pursuit of happiness, here in our wonderful America as everyone else.”

At-large board member Katie Nurmi said after hearing of the proclamation, she told Wiessmann, “I don’t care what’s happening, I’ll be there holding a flag.”

“There’s no social change without visibility,” Nurmi said. “As long as people can deny that transgender and gender non-binary people exist and try to erase us in that way, then they can get away with a lot more.”

The event was held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and consisted of about 50 people holding transgender Pride flags and wearing blue, pink and white clothing — the colors associated with transgender Pride.

People at the event ranged from kids to adults, including members of the community like Mayor Nanes.

“This is a very special day when we celebrate transgender and gender non-binary people,” Nanes said. “Visibility is a positive thing, and we want to celebrate and let everybody know that we see them, and we celebrate them for who they are.”

At the event, Nanes spoke to the crowd, thanking transgender and gender non-binary people for their “courage and being who [they] are.”

“I just want to say to all of our transgender, gender non-binary friends and kin that we see you, and we celebrate you, and we love you,” Nanes said. “As a father of a transgender child, I feel so blessed by what I’ve learned and how I’ve grown from her journey… You help us all be more ourselves.”

Other people in attendance included third-year Ph.D. candidate Sophie Kandler, who was there for “visibility’s sake.”

“If you’re visible, you can’t be erased,” Kandler (graduate-education) said. “I’m out here to show people that yes, there are transgender people on this campus. Yes, we are proud, and there’s going to be some people who are trans but in the closet who are afraid… I’m standing here to show them that I am not afraid, and it can be done.”

Kandler said the lack of transgender visibility in the past was due to “fear,” and to prevent erasure, people can “treat [transgender individuals] like human beings.”

“Transgender people, when they come out, tend to lose a lot. I lost my career, I lost my other job as well, I lost my family, I lost and am in the process of losing my marriage, I lost 90% of my friends,” Kandler said. “Be our friend. Be our ally. If you can’t be either of those, just don’t stand in our way.”

Betsy Whitman, who sits on the board of supervisors for Patton Township, said there are “simple” ways for individuals to be allies, such as recognizing the importance of pronouns and how people wish to be referred to.

“I feel like we’re on a new frontier, and we just all need to do what needs to be done to support,” Whitman said.

Whitman described the atmosphere of the event as “very positive” and “lowkey.”

“I feel very comfortable going up and talking to anybody about anything,” Whitman said. “I feel it’s a very safe crowd.”

Percy Rose, a student at Penn State, said the atmosphere was “very welcoming,” and it was a “really sweet event.”

“As a transgender individual myself, it’s really important that we remain visible, we remain encouraged,” Rose (junior-digital art and media design) said. “A rally like this is a really great way to build encouragement — especially with all the anti-trans laws going on, Trans Day of Visibility is more important than ever.”

Paul Takac, who sits on the College Township Council and is running for state representative of District 82 in Pennsylvania, was also in attendance and expressed disappointment at the lack of legislation protecting LGBTQ individuals.

“Unfortunately, Pennsylvania is one of the few states that lack clear, legal protections for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community,” Takac said. “That’s one of the reasons that I want to get to Harrisburg… to help change that.”

Takac said Transgender Day of Visibility is a “really important” day to let transgender and gender non-binary people know “there are a lot of people who see them, who support them and who want nothing but for them to thrive as who they really are.”

Leo Luchkina said it’s important to “spread awareness.”

“It’s important to be seen as [an] individual, to be supported,” Luchkina (freshman-art education) said.

Attendees came and went as the hour proceeded. Throughout the duration of the event, passing cars often honked in support.

Wiessmann and Nurmi emphasized that anyone interested in supporting transgender people and “being part of something beautiful,” as Nurmi put it, should reach out to CLSN.

“We are open to any idea that people bring to us, and as long as they want to lead it, we can help with the publicity… We can do everything to support people to create something positive within our community — not just for trans people but for LGBT [people] in general,” Wiessmann said.

Looking toward the future, Nurmi said they hope transgender people will “be judged the way anyone else is.”

“My hopes for the future [are] that there will be no systematized and institutionalized hatred and aggression toward transgender people,” Nurmi said, “that transgender people will be judged the way anyone else is: Show me who you are, and then I will make a decision about who you are — not based on how you present.”

Rose echoed this sentiment and spoke to the importance of having events like the Transgender Day of Visibility in State College.

“A lot of bigots [and] transphobes see these anti-trans laws being passed as a free pass for them to continue their bigotry… and it’s horrible,” Rose said. “That’s why events like this, showing that the community around you supports you and cares for you and genuinely supports your rights — that’s why it’s important.”

RELATED