On Thursday, March 31 at 5 p.m., Centre LGBTQA Support Network will hold a celebration for Transgender Day of Visibility at the Allen Street Gates, according to a tweet.

Attendees can "bring [their] signs and their energy" to show support, the announcement said.

RELATED

Lily Pevoto to serve as Penn State THON 2023's executive director Penn State THON announced via Instagram Saturday that Lily Pevoto will serve as the organiza…