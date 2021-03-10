Centre Helps — a nonprofit crisis center for residents living in Centre County — offers a 24-hour crisis hotline for those who are in need of assistance.

Candace Tise, program manager at Centre Helps, said anyone who calls the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have their call directed to Centre Helps. Tise said the crisis center answers after hours calls for Centre Safe, Alcoholics Anonymous and some local therapists.

“Our motto is any help, any time,” Tise said.

This requires “a lot of coordination,” according to Tise, who acts as the “liaison” between the volunteers and the organizations they work in partnership with.

Tise also oversees the Youthful Offender Program, a court-ordered program for those who have received an underage citation for crimes such as public intoxication, possession of a fake ID or underage drinking.

YOP is a part of Centre Helps’ educational programming, which aims to help students make “safe and responsible choices,” according to its website.

Alison Nowak, a hotline counselor and YOP instructor at Centre Helps, said when people take a YOP class, they can have their crime expunged from their record.

Nowak (senior-biobehavioral health) said she has a volunteer shift to work the 24-hour hotline once a week, and as a volunteer, she helps to train the new classes of volunteers.

As a hotline counselor, volunteers work with crises such as abuse, addiction, homelessness and financial assistance, according to Center Helps’ website.

While Centre Helps receives calls from all over the county, the crisis center sometimes receives calls from Penn State students.

When students call in to Centre Helps, Nowak said they sometimes call in for “emotional counseling.” She said an example of this would be if a student is stressed out with work or has a “roommate situation.”

Nowak said the hotline allows those who call to have somebody on the other line who is going to listen to their problem without bias.

“Sometimes just having somebody who listens to you as an unbiased ear can really change a person’s outlook and help them get off on the right foot,” Nowak said.

Nowak said Centre Helps is receiving more “basic needs” calls since the start of the coronavirus — crises such as food insecurity and homelessness have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Xavier Villeneuve, a hotline counselor, said Centre Helps aims to guide those in need to proper resources.

“We’re at the front line gatekeeping the resources that people may not know they have, so our job is to counsel them and direct them to a long term solution,” Villeneuve said.

Training to be a hotline counselor is rigorous work, according to Villeneuve. Counselors attend 120 hours of training to practice procedures they will use during their time as hotline counselors.

Villeneuve said working as a hotline counselor is “rewarding,” and he said he believes his job allows him to make an impact on the lives of those he works to help.

“We’re a critical piece of [a] huge puzzle,” Villeneuve said.

For anyone who is experiencing a physical, mental or financial crisis, the Centre Helps hotline for help can be reached at (800)-494-2500 or (814)-237-5855.