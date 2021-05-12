The Centre Foundation’s Centre Gives event raised $1,893,619 over 36 hours of online donations, and with the combination of prizes and stretch pools, the total rose to $2,216,869.
According to the Centre Foundation, the Centre Gives program alongside the Centre Foundation has raised over $10.3 million towards helping the community since 2012.
The donations benefit over 175 local organizations of education, health and social services, arts, animals, and the environment.
