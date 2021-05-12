Centre Foundation
The Centre Foundation at Ridge Master Dr, Sunday, Nov. 11th, 2018.

 Chushi Hu

The Centre Foundation’s Centre Gives event raised $1,893,619 over 36 hours of online donations, and with the combination of prizes and stretch pools, the total rose to $2,216,869.

According to the Centre Foundation, the Centre Gives program alongside the Centre Foundation has raised over $10.3 million towards helping the community since 2012.

The donations benefit over 175 local organizations of education, health and social services, arts, animals, and the environment.

