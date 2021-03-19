The Centre Foundation, a non-profit organization in Centre County, will virtually host its 10th annual “Centre Gives” fundraiser May 11-12.

The 36-hour fundraising event is “designed to support the great work of local nonprofits serving Centre County,” according to the Centre Gives website.

The event can also be streamed from the website.

Centre Gives has raised over $10.3 million to support local nonprofits since 2012. The event has a stretch pool of $300,000 through donations from the Centre Foundation and the Hamer Foundation.

According to the press release, “stretch pool funds are allocated based on the success of each organization’s campaign,” and “the more money an organization raises, the larger the portion of the stretch pool that organization will receive.”

Local businesses can get involved through fundraisers or scholarships. Donations with a minimum of $10 can be made through the fundraiser's website.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. that Tuesday and end at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

