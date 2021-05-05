The Centre Foundation's 36-hour online donation event — Centre Gives — is set to begin on May 11 at 9 a.m., according to a press release from Centre Volunteers in Medicine.
The event will conclude on May 12 at 9 p.m.
Donors will have the chance to win prizes of $500 during event "power hours."
Party Time Power Hour will take place from 7-8 p.m. on May 11. First National Bank Home Stretch Power Hour will take place from 7-8 p.m. on May 12.
