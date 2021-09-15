American Airlines could begin offering a minimum of 12 flights per week to Charlotte International Airport in North Carolina from the University Park Airport, according to Centre County Commissioner Mike Pipe.

An incentive pool totaling $287,500 has been set aside to attract the airline company to State College, Pipe said.

Centre County Commissioners used funds from the American Rescue Plan to contribute $250,000 to the incentive package, with additional contributions from Patton Township and the State College borough in the amounts of $12,500 and $25,000, respectively, according to Pipe.

Additional partnerships are possible in the future, Pipe said, though official discussions with other airline companies have not begun.

