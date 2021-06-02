Centre County reported no new coronavirus cases Tuesday — the first time since Aug. 10, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.

As of noon on Tuesday, there were 16,857 cases countywide, with 15,361 confirmed and 1,496 probable.

Compared to Monday's noon total, which was 16,858 cases countywide, with 15,361 confirmed and 1,497 probable, the 24-hour period saw a decrease in one case. Tuesday's decrease can be accounted for by the decrease in probable cases by one.

The momentary pause in case growth in Centre County ceased on Wednesday when the DOH announced at noon a countywide total of 16,864 cases, with 15,368 confirmed and 1,496 probable. Thus, an increase of seven cases from Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania's coronavirus case total reached 1,202,443, with 1,008,580 confirmed and 194,863 probable.

There were 82,375 people who received coronavirus vaccines countywide as of Wednesday, of which 13,306 were partial vaccinations and 69,069 were full vaccinations, according the DOH. This means 42.5% of Centre County's population of 162,385 is fully vaccinated.

Across Pennsylvania, 6,290,817 people have received the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, 1,568,368 of which were partial and 4,722,449 were full, according to the DOH. This means 36.9% of the state's population of roughly 12.8 million is fully vaccinated.

224 total people have died from coronavirus in Centre County, and 27,259 have died in Pennsylvania as of Wednesday.

There is currently a 95% recovery rate statewide for the virus.