On Tuesday, Pennsylvania held its general primary election. The following unofficial results are based on preliminary data of the 2022 Centre County primary elections.

Out of 105,053 registered voters in Centre County, 30,666 ballots were cast in the 2022 primaries. There were 13,963 Democratic ballots cast along with 16,703 Republican ballots. No nonpartisan ballots were cast.

Within Centre County, Democrat Josh Shapiro — Pennsylvania's current Attorney General — received 13,262 total votes for governor. Republican Douglas Mastriano led his party's candidates with 7,871.

The following list contains the full vote breakdown for governor.

Democratic votes:

Josh Shapiro with 13,262 votes

Write-ins: 188

Republican votes:

Douglas Mastriano with 7,871 votes

Lou Barletta with 2,860 votes

Bill McSwain with 2,457 votes

Jake Corman with 1,771 votes

Dave White with 697 votes

Melissa Hart with 321 votes

Charlie Gerow with 240 votes

Nche Zama with 183 votes

Write-ins: 89

Joe Gale with 87 votes

For lieutenant governor results in Centre County, Democrat Austin Davis received the most total votes with 7,467. Coming in with the second highest votes was Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso with 4,474 total votes.

The following list contains the full vote breakdown for lieutenant governor.

Democratic votes:

Austin Davis with 7,467 votes

Brian Sims with 4,156 votes

Ray Sosa with 1,455 votes

Write-ins: 75

Republican votes:

Carrie Lewis DelRosso with 4,474 votes

Teddy Daniels with 2,432 votes

Jeff Coleman with 1,850 votes

Rick Saccone with 1,589 votes

James Earl Jones with 1,406 votes

Clarice Schillinger with 989 votes

Chris Frye with 972 votes

Russ Diamond with 630 votes

John Brown with 549 votes

Write-ins: 92

John Fetterman led the Democratic candidates for U.S. senator with 10,048 votes. Dave McCormick led the Republican candidates for senator with 5,139 votes.

The following list contains the full vote breakdown for senator:

Democratic votes:

John Fetterman with 10,048 votes

Conor Lamb with 2,216 votes

Malcolm Kenyatta with 1,012 votes

Alex Khalil with 406 votes

Write-ins: 78

Republican votes:

Dave McCormick with 5,139 votes

Mehmet Oz with 4,649 votes

Kathy Barnette with 4,140 votes

Jeff Bartos with 1,138 votes

Carla Sands with 1,044 votes

Sean Gale with 124 votes

George Bochetto with 117 votes

Write-ins: 91

For Congress representative, Republican Glenn Thompson ran unopposed and received 14,905 total votes in Centre County. There were 2,911 Democratic write-ins with 222 Republican write-ins.

Democratic incumbent Scott Conklin received 5,336 total votes for the 77th Legislative District's representative in the General Assembly. Republican Steve Yetsko received 4,672 votes. For the 77th District, there were 67 Democratic write-ins and 59 Republican write-ins.

Republican Justin Behrens received 4,830 total votes, and Democrat Paul Takac received 4,787 total votes for the 82nd Legislative District's representative in the General Assembly. For the 82nd District, there were also 33 Democratic write-ins and 64 Republican write-ins.

For the 171st Legislative District's representative in the General Assembly, Republican Kerry Benninghoff received 4,657 total votes, and Democrat Robert Zeigler received 2,438 total votes. In this district, there were 29 Democratic write-ins with 58 Republican write-ins.

General Election Day will take place on Nov. 8.

