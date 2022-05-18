On Tuesday, Pennsylvania held its general primary election. The following unofficial results are based on preliminary data of the 2022 Centre County primary elections.
Out of 105,053 registered voters in Centre County, 30,666 ballots were cast in the 2022 primaries. There were 13,963 Democratic ballots cast along with 16,703 Republican ballots. No nonpartisan ballots were cast.
Within Centre County, Democrat Josh Shapiro — Pennsylvania's current Attorney General — received 13,262 total votes for governor. Republican Douglas Mastriano led his party's candidates with 7,871.
The following list contains the full vote breakdown for governor.
Democratic votes:
- Josh Shapiro with 13,262 votes
- Write-ins: 188
Republican votes:
- Douglas Mastriano with 7,871 votes
- Lou Barletta with 2,860 votes
- Bill McSwain with 2,457 votes
- Jake Corman with 1,771 votes
- Dave White with 697 votes
- Melissa Hart with 321 votes
- Charlie Gerow with 240 votes
- Nche Zama with 183 votes
- Write-ins: 89
- Joe Gale with 87 votes
For lieutenant governor results in Centre County, Democrat Austin Davis received the most total votes with 7,467. Coming in with the second highest votes was Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso with 4,474 total votes.
The following list contains the full vote breakdown for lieutenant governor.
Democratic votes:
- Austin Davis with 7,467 votes
- Brian Sims with 4,156 votes
- Ray Sosa with 1,455 votes
- Write-ins: 75
Republican votes:
- Carrie Lewis DelRosso with 4,474 votes
- Teddy Daniels with 2,432 votes
- Jeff Coleman with 1,850 votes
- Rick Saccone with 1,589 votes
- James Earl Jones with 1,406 votes
- Clarice Schillinger with 989 votes
- Chris Frye with 972 votes
- Russ Diamond with 630 votes
- John Brown with 549 votes
- Write-ins: 92
John Fetterman led the Democratic candidates for U.S. senator with 10,048 votes. Dave McCormick led the Republican candidates for senator with 5,139 votes.
The following list contains the full vote breakdown for senator:
Democratic votes:
- John Fetterman with 10,048 votes
- Conor Lamb with 2,216 votes
- Malcolm Kenyatta with 1,012 votes
- Alex Khalil with 406 votes
- Write-ins: 78
Republican votes:
- Dave McCormick with 5,139 votes
- Mehmet Oz with 4,649 votes
- Kathy Barnette with 4,140 votes
- Jeff Bartos with 1,138 votes
- Carla Sands with 1,044 votes
- Sean Gale with 124 votes
- George Bochetto with 117 votes
- Write-ins: 91
For Congress representative, Republican Glenn Thompson ran unopposed and received 14,905 total votes in Centre County. There were 2,911 Democratic write-ins with 222 Republican write-ins.
Democratic incumbent Scott Conklin received 5,336 total votes for the 77th Legislative District's representative in the General Assembly. Republican Steve Yetsko received 4,672 votes. For the 77th District, there were 67 Democratic write-ins and 59 Republican write-ins.
Republican Justin Behrens received 4,830 total votes, and Democrat Paul Takac received 4,787 total votes for the 82nd Legislative District's representative in the General Assembly. For the 82nd District, there were also 33 Democratic write-ins and 64 Republican write-ins.
For the 171st Legislative District's representative in the General Assembly, Republican Kerry Benninghoff received 4,657 total votes, and Democrat Robert Zeigler received 2,438 total votes. In this district, there were 29 Democratic write-ins with 58 Republican write-ins.
General Election Day will take place on Nov. 8.
