Centre County PAWS, an animal adoption, sheltering, education and community assistance center in State College, unveiled on Thursday its newest addition — a shed to support its community pet pantry for those in need.

The shed for the supplies was funded by Larry and Karen Walker, whose family has always held a special place for pets, Larry said.

“It was a no-brainer to support something like this," Larry said.

Lisa Bahr, the executive director of Centre County PAWS, said the pet pantry has been running unofficially, but the new shed now makes it official.

Bahr said people were “feeding their pets human food” during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said she saw that PAWS had a need, and she reached out to the Walker family to fulfill it — which they did.

PAWS will work with meals on wheels to try to get the supplies to the people who need them but might not be able to pick them up.

Cats, both pets and strays, are a large part of the animals that PAWS helps, and Bahr said “cat food is our largest need, bar none.”

To take supplies from the shed, the front desk has a sign-out sheet during business hours to keep track of where their supplies are going.

“It’s all on the honor system," Bahr said.

