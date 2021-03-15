The Centre County Office of Transportation is offering residents free rides to coronavirus vaccine appointments.

To request transportation, residents must be eligible for vaccination inPhase 1A, which includes those above age 65, health care workers and people age 16-64 with “high risk” conditions, according to a Centre County Board of Commissioners press release.

Rides are available between 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to the release, registration for transportation must be made by 2 p.m. the day prior to vaccination.

To schedule an appointment, residents can call the Transportation Office at 814-355-6807 during regular weekday business hours.

“Finding a ride should not be a barrier to getting vaccinated. The Office of Transportation is here to help all of our residents from Philipsburg to Woodward, Boalsburg to Orviston, and everywhere in between,” CCOT Director David W. Lomison said in the release.