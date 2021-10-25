After 18 months of work, the Centre County Historical Society released its online Centre County Encyclopedia of History and Culture on Oct. 3 in hopes of educating the local community.

The virtual encyclopedia is a source of Centre County and Penn State history, featuring topics like the Penn State Blue Band and Meyer Dairy, as well as figures like George W. Atherton. Co-editors Ford Risley and Lee Stout proposed the idea to the historical society’s board over a year ago, and gradually, the resource came to life.

“I was considering writing an updated history of Centre County but couldn’t settle on an approach that I was happy with,” Stout, an emeritus board member and 2021 communications chair of the historical society, said via email. “I had recently discovered the Encyclopedia of Greater Philadelphia and thought it was a marvelous resource.”

From there, Risley, a distinguished professor in Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said he and Stout “signed up more than 40 people to write entries and to take photographs.”

Risley said the most challenging part of the process was “managing it all,” but the “contributors have been tremendous.”

Stout agreed, and said there were many parts to the process — such as “figuring out the scope and nature of articles, finding volunteers to write and edit articles, working with the developers and programmers of the new Centre County Historical Society website” and more.

Risley outlined the process for how articles are produced for the site once they receive ideas.

“We find an author who we [think] would be appropriate, we ask them to write it, they do research, write the article, it’s edited and then it’s published,” Risley said. “It takes several months from start to finish.”

Risley also said the society has “a lot of great photographs” — some of which are historical and others taken more recently.

The project was funded by the Centre County’s Board of Commissioners and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau through the Tourism Grant program, according to Executive Director of the Centre County Historical Society Mary Sorenson.

“There really is something for everyone,” Sorenson said via email. “Residents from communities in every corner of Centre County will find something about their area from Aaronsburg to Philipsburg… you can [also] find out about Centre County’s role in the [American] Civil War, the development of cable television and the history of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.”

Risley said besides learning about the boroughs of Bellefonte and State College, “all the great natural resources” and the “Amish population” are interesting parts of the “rich history” of Centre County since 1800.

Sorenson said the most “exciting” part of the encyclopedia for her is that it’s “a living document that can be accessed by anyone and will continue to expand and be updated as history happens in real time.”

“The advantage of this over a book is that it can be continually updated, corrected and added to,” Stout said. “There’s a wide variety of ways we can use this to enable the people of Centre County to ‘do’ history.”

Sally Heffentreyer, a freelance writer and editor who volunteered to write for the online encyclopedia, said it’s important how the encyclopedia “highlights both familiar and lesser-known people and places” around Centre County.

Launched with 100 articles, the encyclopedia is only going to keep growing, according to the staff.

Anyone with feedback or ideas of topics for the encyclopedia can reach out via email, Sorenson said.

“COVID restrictions made doing the research a little difficult because we couldn’t visit libraries and other research sites in person,” Heffentreyer said via email. “But that was a reminder of the value of online resources such as the encyclopedia.”

