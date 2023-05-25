On Tuesday the Centre County Board of Commissioners approved a $2,141,300 contract to restore Centre County Courthouse retaining walls.

“We estimate that the original retaining walls there were built somewhere between 1880 and 1900,” Chairman Mark Higgins said. “So they've been in place for at least 123 years.”

The motion was carried in a 2-1 majority vote to move forward with JG Contracting as the firm to provide the design-build construction of the retaining walls.

The original proposal, which included a two-layer approach of shotcrete, received concerns due to the possibility of leaching or efflorescence.

After discussions with project manager Massaro Construction Services LLC., it was concluded that the second layer with a cast in place concrete would increase durability. It will also involve stamping and coloration for aesthetic purposes.

Courts will be informed regarding construction — scheduling in late July and early August currently under consideration — and other requirements.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE