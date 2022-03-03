At a Wednesday meeting, the Centre County Commissioners agreed to sell the county's Russian assets from its retirement portfolio after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe.

Pipe said the "roughly" $130 million retirement portfolio had two different funds, which "had exposure to Russian-controlled assets" or assets in areas under Russian command.

The two funds contained about $30 million total in each, approximately $200,000 of which was invested in Russia, Pipe said. Centre County will replace the investments with ones that are not involved with Russia, according to Pipe.

Pipe called Wednesday's vote a "moral decision" for Centre County and said many states across America, including Pennsylvania, have taken similar action.

