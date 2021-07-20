SEDA-Council of Governments announced Tuesday the Centre County Commissioners have established a new coronavirus relief grant for small businesses in Centre County.

The county has allocated $3 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan, the federal coronavirus relief bill, to small businesses, according to a SEDA-COG release.

Grant applications opened Tuesday, and the first checks will be sent to businesses in August, the release said.

SEDA-COG will be reviewing the applications along with the Centre County Commissioners, the release said. Businesses can apply while the funds are available and can find a list of requirements for entry at SEDA-COG's website.

Grant amounts will come in increments of $2,000 and can reach a maximum of $20,000, according to the release.

The funds from the grant must be used to cover business operating expenses which include "payroll, rent, mortgage, utilities, costs of goods, supplies and raw materials," the release said.

Eligible businesses must be in Centre County, have fewer than 500 employees, must currently be in business and plan to stay in business until Dec. 31, according to the release.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College announces downtown road closures for next week The State College borough announced two partial road closures Friday due to construction, wh…