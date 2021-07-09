Centre County Commissioners approved American Rescue Plan grant funding for The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau Tuesday, according to a release.

The $250,000 grant funding will conduct a "large-scale, summer destination marketing campaign to grow visitation to Happy Valley," the release said.

The campaign will utilize 18 advertising outlets across multiple platforms, with active families, couples and Penn State fans as the target audience, the statement said.

According to Commissioner Mark Higgens, Centre County is one of the first counties to fund a marketing grant for tourism and hospitality.

Centre County lost 1.3 million visitors from 2019 to 2020 and lost 500,000 overnight stays, resulting in a loss of $425 million in local and visitor spending between March 2019 and December 2020, according to the release.

“As more people travel and visit our great attractions, they will also enjoy our restaurants, bars, and overnight accommodations," Commissioner Chairman Michael Pipe said.

"Supercharging HVAB’s 2021 marketing campaign will enrich and strengthen our economy and help our community on the path to continued recovery."

