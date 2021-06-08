Centre County's election board certified its primary election results Monday, which made the tentative results for State College's mayoral, borough council and school board races official.

Of 105,067 total registered voters in Centre County, 29,996 ballots were cast — 13,939 by Democrats and 13,960 by Republicans, along with 2,097 nonpartisan ballots and 3 blank ballots.

Ezra Nanes was certified as the Democratic mayoral nominee after initially taking the lead over fellow Democratic candidate Jim Leous on election night — Tuesday, May 18.

Nanes' vote total of 1,728 won him the nomination over Leous' total of 875. Leous is a longtime member of the State College Area School Board.

Currently, there is no Republican nominee for November’s general election, so Nanes will likely succeed Ronald Filippelli, State College's interim mayor, to become the 11th mayor of the borough on Nov. 2.

A native of New York City, Nanes arrived in State College after completing his undergrad at the University of Pennsylvania to attend Penn State’s Smeal College of Business for his master’s degree.

The valedictorian of his Smeal class, Nanes began his career at AccuWeather, a forecasting service headquartered near State College, where he is currently director of business development in account management.

Nanes became involved in politics following the 2016 elections. In 2018, he was defeated by Republican Jake Corman in his first political race — for Pennsylvania’s 34th State Senate district.

Since then, Nanes remained involved in local Democratic politics and was the first to file an application to run for State College mayor in December.

One of his primary goals, as Nanes mentioned previously to The Daily Collegian, is increased representation for marginalized communities within the borough.

He also hopes to increase student involvement in local politics, advocate for policing reform, aid in the creation of a community oversight board for community relations with State College police and increase sustainability efforts in the borough.

Among many ballot questions State College residents were asked to vote on during the primary elections, some votes were particularly relevant locally — for seats in State College's Borough Council.

Three spots for the council will be available during the general election. For the primaries, six Democratic candidates campaigned for their party’s support, while only one Republican sought a seat on the borough council — Jim Werner.

Though voters could ultimately choose candidates individually, some Democratic candidates ran joint campaigns or canvassed together with similar platforms and goals.

Gopal Balachanandran, Richard Biever and Divine Lipscomb canvassed together as progressives under the banner of PA United, a progressive activist group. Current State College interim mayor Ronald Filippelli and Catherine Dauler also ran a joint campaign. Katherine Yeaple was the only incumbent among the borough council candidates.

Ultimately, voters chose the progressive slate of candidates to run in November.

Here are the certified winners of the Democratic primary elections for State College Borough Council:

Gopal Balachanandran

Balachanandran currently serves as an assistant professor of clinical law at Penn State. He said he hopes to advocate for police reform and has proposed occasionally closing roads like South Allen Street for pedestrian traffic and urban projects. He received 1,702 total votes.

Richard Biever

Biever is the co-director of Singing Onstage and the artistic director of FUSE Productions, a performing arts group in State College. He said he hopes to advocate for a $15 minimum wage in the borough and issues relating to climate change. He received 1,217 total votes.

Divine Lipscomb

Lipscomb is a 38-year-old student at Penn State and a formerly incarcerated advocate involved with State College’s 3/20 Coalition. He said he hopes to advocate for a progressive slate and represent those below the poverty line. He received 1,465 total votes.

Out of those who weren't nominated, Dauler received 870 total votes, Filippelli received 963 and Yeaple received 1,153.

Primary election results were also certified for the State College Area School Board. The four highest vote totals from each party are the certified nominees for November:

Democratic candidates

Peter Buck with 6,077

Deborah Anderson with 5,011

Carline Crevecoeur with 5,340

David Hutchinson with 3,707

Michelle Glenn Young with 2,483

Jackie Huff with 4,174

Dawn Lorenz with 2,701

Republican candidates

Deborah Anderson 2,330

Jackie Huff 1,375

David Hutchinson 2,490

Dawn Lorenz 1,448

Carline Crevecoeur 994

Peter Buck 1,723

Michelle Glenn Young 3,078

