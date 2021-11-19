Centre County certifies general election results of State College mayoral, borough council, school board races

Centre County's election board certified the general election results of State College's mayoral, borough council and school board races Friday, following Election Day on Nov. 2.

There were 35,036 total ballots cast in Centre County — 24,119 on Election Day, 10,824 through absentee or mail-in ballots and 83 provisional.

Democratic primary nominee Ezra Nanes secured the State College mayoral position, with 3,128 votes out of 3,278. The rest of the votes were for write-in candidates.

Running unopposed, with no Republican candidate nominated for the race, Nanes will officially succeed State College Interim Mayor Ronald Filippeli and become the 11th mayor of State College.

Nanes, who is originally from New York City, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and then received his master's degree from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business.

One of his primary mayoral goals, as Nanes mentioned previously to The Daily Collegian, is increased representation for marginalized communities within the borough.

He also hopes to increase student involvement in local politics, advocate for policing reform, aid in the creation of the community oversight board for community relations with State College police and increase sustainability efforts in the borough.

Democratic candidates Gopal Balachandran, Divine Lipscomb and Richard Biever secured the three available seats in State College's Borough Council over Republican candidate Jacob R. Werner.

Balachandran, Lipscomb and Biever ran on the “Our Communities Can’t Wait” campaign slate, alongside Tierra Williams, Ferguson Township Supervisor candidate.

The slate is sponsored by PA United PAC, a member-led organization that strives to build a multi-racial, multi-generational grassroots movement that can run and win people-powered, people-funded campaigns across western Pennsylvania, according to its website.

Balachandran received 2,912 votes, Lipscomb received 2,779, Biever received 2,759 and Werner received 1,146. There were 85 votes for write-in candidates.

The four seats up for election within the State College Area School Board were secured by Democrat/Republican Deborah Anderson, Democrat/Republican Peter Buck, Democrat Carline Crevecoceur and Democrat Jackie Huff, with 11,438, 11,323, 11,127 and 11,066 votes, respectively.

Republican Michelle Glenn Young, with 7,331 votes, and Republican David K. Hutchinson, with 5,880 votes, did not earn positions on the board. There were 141 votes for write-in candidates.

