Centre County announced its unofficial primary election results prior to certification for the mayoral, borough council and school board positions in State College as of Thursday morning.

Democratic mayoral candidate Ezra Nanes claimed victory Wednesday night over his opponent, Democrat Jim Leous, who conceded the race to Nanes that evening.

Nanes said in a statement he was “deeply honored” to have won the support of State College community members and thanked Leous, saying he “served [the] community honorably.” Nanes said he looks forward to working with the members of borough council on various initiatives.

With no current Republican opponent for the general election race in November, Nanes will likely succeed current interim mayor Ron Filippelli, a candidate for borough council.

The current vote count for the Democratic mayoral primary is:

Ezra Nanes with 1,690 votes

Jim Leous with 851 votes

The race for borough council is somewhat tighter, though three candidates have remained at the top for the three available seats throughout the vote counting process. Gopal Balachandran, Richard Biever and Divine Lipscomb ran on progressive agendas with the support of PA United, a progressive advocacy group based in Pennsylvania.

Lagging behind are Catherine Dauler, who is running for her fifth term on the council, and Filippelli. The two ran a joint campaign. Katherine Yeaple, the only incumbent on the council, has remained in a consistent fourth place, though she currently sits less than 100 votes away from Biever.

Only one Republican, Jim Werner, is running in the Republican primary for the borough council. He currently has 480 votes, with 255 Republican voters choosing to write-in so far.

The current vote count for the Democratic borough primary is:

Gopal Balachandran with 1,663 votes

Richard Biever with 1,191 votes

Catherine Dauler with 843 votes

Ronald Filippelli with 933 votes

Divine Lipscomb with 1,434 votes

Katherine Yeaple with 1,123 votes

Write-ins with 13 votes

Seven men and women are also vying for the four available seats on the State College Area School Board.

The current vote count for both primaries are:

Democratic candidates

Peter Buck with 5,891 votes

Carline Crevecoeur with 5,175 votes

Deborah Anderson with 4,844 votes

Jackie Huff with 4,058 votes

David Hutchinson with 3,589 votes

Dawn Lorenz with 2,606 votes

Michelle Glenn Young with 2,404 votes

Republican candidates

Michelle Glenn Young with 3,051 votes

David Hutchinson with 2,465 votes

Deborah Anderson with 2,310 votes

Peter Buck with 1,705 votes

Dawn Lorenz with 1,426 votes

Jackie Huff with 1,355 votes

Carline Crevecoeur with 979 votes

