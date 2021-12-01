Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts to host 2022 First Night State College on New Year's Eve

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts will host its alcohol-free celebration of the visual and performing arts on New Year’s Eve in downtown State College and on Penn State's campus — 2022 First Night State College.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Dec. 31, the event will feature an outdoor ice carving display on the 100 block of South Allen Street, and the Sidney Friedman Parklet will host the PNC Bank Ice Slide.

Resolution sculptures will be displayed in the lobby of the State College Municipal Building, Sidney Friedman Parklet and on the 100 block of South Allen Street. According to the release, "these installations are meant to provoke wistful recollection of former resolutions and optimistic dreaming about new ones."

Events on New Year's Eve include:

Arts and crafts workshops at The Makery and in the State College Presbyterian Church's social hall from 1-3 p.m.

Resolution mug making at 2000 Degrees for a fee of $7 and a First Night button

The Nittany Valley Running Club will host the First Night State College 5K Resolution Run, which begins at 6:30 pm. at the corner of College Avenue and Allen Street

A Grand Procession will begin at 6:30 p.m., where participants can play African drums or help display papier mache creatures

Carriage rides will be available at 7 p.m. in front of the State College Municipal Building for a fee of $5 and a First Night button

The Blue Brick Theatre will host Happy Valley Improv performances at 2, 4:30, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. The 2 p.m. performance will feature themes for children, while the 10:30 p.m. show may contain mature content

3 Dots Downtown will host a workshop by Black Cat Belly Dance at 1 p.m. and a songwriting workshop with Jim Colbert at 7 p.m.

Acrobat Li Liu will perform at 4:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Penn State Downtown Theatre

Former America’s Got Talent contestant and comedian Jonathan Burns will perform at 3:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. at The State Theatre

Penn State alumnus and comedian David Darwin will perform at 5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the State College Municipal Building's Community Room

The Altoona Brass Collective will play at 2 p.m. at the State College Presbyterian Church

Bluegrass band Tussey Mountain Moonshiners will perform at 8:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church

Jazz saxophonist Rick Hirsch will front the Rick Hirsch 5 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church

A 2022 First Night State College button is required for entrance to performances. Buttons are can be purchased for $10 at the door of events and select downtown businesses. However, children 12 years old and under are free.

Buttons can also be purchased online at the First Night website until Dec. 17 or at the following locations:

3 Dots Downtown

2000 Degrees

Appalachian Outdoors

Art a la Carte

Blue Brick Theatre

Borough of State College Finance Office

The Corner Room

Happy Valley Adventure Bureau

The Makery

Otto’s Pub and Brewery

Pegula Ice Arena

Penn State Federal Credit Union

Local PNC Banks

Schlow Centre Region Library

State College Framing Company and Galley

UPS Store at Colonnade Way

Four-packs of buttons will be available for a reduced price of $35 at the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Penn State Federal Credit Union until Dec. 24, the release said.

Any questions on New Year's Eve can be directed to the First Night Warm-Up Station, which will be staffed with volunteers from 1-10 p.m. at 3 Dots Downtown.

All attendees must wear masks while inside any venue to follow the borough's masking ordinance.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the event can call 814-237-3682 or email office@arts-festival.com. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old, and volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

More information about First Night can be found on its website.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State releases GivingTuesday donation totals across the commonwealth Penn State's GivingTuesday event fundraised over $1.2 million from over 8,500 Penn Staters a…