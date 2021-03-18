The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts released a statement canceling its in-person events this summer on Thursday.

This will be the second year in a row the festival has been canceled due to "ongoing public health concerns."

Last year's cancellation was the first time in 54 years the festival did not occur.

The board of directors discussed moving the venue or moving the date, but the ideas were not "satisfactory."

According to the statement, there will be a virtual festival in early July with events posted here.

"We share in your disappointment and appreciate your ongoing support," the board said. "We look forward to connecting online this summer and then coming together for a robust in-person Arts Festival when possible."

