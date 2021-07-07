The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts announced its 55th annual festival will take place in a hybrid format this year.

According to the festival's release, "Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition" will take place virtually, but there will be live music performances from this Thursday through Sunday at the State College Presbyterian Church.

The performances will also be livestreamed on the festival's Youtube and Facebook page. The River Drivers will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday, in a concert that will be streamed only.

The Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition as well as the festival's virtual art gallery will be available online, with a virtual award ceremony for gallery artists at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Young Artists Gallery can also be viewed online, according to the release.

There will also be a free poetry reading and discussion at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

The festival will display street painters' work in Bellefonte on its website, according to the release. Partnered with Collegiate Pride, Arts Fest will also sell T-shirts, along with other apparel, via its website.

Arts Fest food options will be available to purchase on its website as well, featuring various local businesses' products.

