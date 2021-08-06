Centre County has been classified as having a substantial level of community transmission of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With just over 57% of the county’s population having received at least one dose of the vaccine and just under 50% fully vaccinated, the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows cases have risen since July. Within the past week, there have been 82 reported cases.

The CDC also reported 15 new hospital admissions in the last seven days for the county.

